UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester City take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on November 27 as they look to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League 2019-20. Manchester City will be through to the knockout stage if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar tonight. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in their last three away UEFA Champions League matches. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk is scheduled to start 1:30 AM.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said ahead of the game, "The position we have is good. We have 10 points but we are not qualified. I know Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb can win both games and we will be out. We have the chance to close the group stage. We have to do our best to go to Zagreb [for the last game] with the job done."
For Manchester City, goalscorer Sergio Aguero will miss Tuesday's Champions League due to a thigh injury. David Silva and Rodri might be back in the league after recovering from their injuries.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Foden, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Pyatov, Bolbat, Matvyenko, Krivtsov, Ismaily, Patrick, Stepanenko, Tete, Kovalenko, Taison, Boryachuk
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 27. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 27.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
