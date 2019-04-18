Tottenham Create Champions League History: All Stats From the Quarter-Final vs Manchester City

⚪️ Tottenham = semi-finalists for the 1st time since 1961/62 🎉🎉🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/APzKVcZhtd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 17, 2019

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur was a match that started at an insane pace with mad energy and tons of goals.In just the first 11 minutes of the match, four goals had already been scored. The next 79 minutes saw three more goals being scored and cruelly for Manchester City, they were knocked out on away goals rule.It was a historic night for Tottenham Hotspur, who took the game to Manchester City right from the outset. In fact, such was the case that initially it looked like none of the teams wanted to defend.Son Heung-min was the star for Tottenham in the first leg with the solitary goal and at the Etihad on Wednesday, he was at work again as he scored two goals in four minutes to get Tottenham in an advantageous position in the tie.Both City and Spurs showed relentless energy throughout the match. There was a lot of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) drama, including City being denied a last-minute winner but this was a match of epic proportions.A Champions League night that will long be remembered.Son Heung-min scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net on either side of Son’s goals to register four goals in just the first 11 minutes of the match.That was the fastest four goals ever scored in a single Champions League match and it proved to be a spectacle that people will long talk about.For the first time in Champions League history, five goals were scored in the first 21 minutes of a game. After the first four goals in 11 minutes, Sterling scored once again in the 21st minute to achieve the record.This was also the first Champions League match in England to see five goals before half time since March 2005.Back then, it was Barcelona leading Chelsea 3-2 at half time at Stamford Bridge.Raheem Sterling (Photo Credit: Reuters)Raheem Sterling became the first England player to score two or more goals in a quarter-final match of the Champions League since Frank Lampard in 2009 vs Liverpool. Not a bad company to have!Sterling has also been involved in 43 goals -- 29 goals & 14 assists – in 50 games in all competitions this season, which is more than any other English player in the top 5 leagues.Son Heung-min (Photo Credit: Reuters)Son Heung-min has now scored 12 goals in the Champions League, which is the most by any Asian player in the history of the competition.Also, Manchester City had conceded two goals at the Etihad in their last 10 games before Wednesday. Then, Son Heung-min scored two against them in just the first 10 minutes.Manchester City have now lost all six of their previous meetings with English opponents in European competition, including all four in the Champions League.For the first time since March 2015, Tottenham have conceded three or more goals in the first half in a competitive match. It last happened against Manchester United at Old Trafford.Spurs have made it to their first European semi-final in 57 years and they did that by spoiling Manchester City’s bid for a quadruple.This is the first ‘Champions League’ semi-final for Spurs. They had reached the semi-final in Europe in 1961/62 season, when the competition was called the European Cup.With Spurs making it to the semi-finals, England has become the most successful country in the Champions League as seven different clubs from the country have reached the last four.In 2019, 12 oppositions had scored three goals at the Etihad. On Wednesday, Spurs alone scored three.Kevin De Bruyne is the first player to deliver three or more assists in a Champions League quarter-final since Ryan Giggs achieved four assists with Manchester United against Roma in 2007.