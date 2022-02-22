UEFA Champions League Matchday: Defending Champions Chelsea Host Lille, Juventus Clash Against Villarreal

A look at what’s happening in Champions League football on Tuesday:

CHELSEA-LILLE

Chelsea’s Champions League title defense resumes in the round of 16 with captain Cesar Azpilicueta potentially fit to return after a groin issue. Mason Mount could make the Chelsea bench after an ankle problem but is unlikely to be ready to start. While Chelsea is third in the English Premier League, French champion Lille is 11th in Ligue 1. Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy says, “For sure they have had a little bit more trouble this year in the league but post-title years are often complicated. But we see when they play the Champions League music that they will do everything to come and win. So it’s up to us to be vigilant and play our best football.”

VILLARREAL-JUVENTUS

Villarreal is back in the last 16 for the first time in 13 years, while Juventus is trying to return to the quarterfinals after consecutive eliminations at this stage. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won’t be able to count on forward Paulo Dybala because of an injury, and will start the match with Álvaro Morata and new signing Dusan Vlahovic up front. Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also out injured, while Leonardo Bonucci is listed as doubtful. Villarreal coach Unai Emery is a four-time Europa League champion but has never taken any of his teams — including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal — past the round of 16 in the Champions League. He remains without injured striker Gerard Moreno but forward Arnaut Danjuma is in top form after a long period sidelined.

