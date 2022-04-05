Manchester City are set to play host to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in an engaging fixture.

With a spot in the semi-final up for grab, viewers can expect a cracker of a contest as this game is a matchup of two different ideologies. Managers with contrasting styles of football are set to go up against one another.

City will come into this fixture after going past Burnley 2-0 on Saturday. With this, they have extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. However, Pep Guardiola’s men have not fared well on their home turf as they have won just one of their last three contests at Etihad.

Meanwhile, Atletico sunk Alaves 4-1 last time out to extend their winning run to six games. Atletico’s winning run also includes their 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford last month in the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid; here are all the details about the match:

MCI vs ATM Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

MCI vs ATM Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

MCI vs ATM Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, April 6, at Etihad Stadium. The game between MCI and ATM will start at 12:30 am (IST).

MCI vs ATM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Felix

MCI vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Savic, Hermoso, Stones, Cancelo

Midfielders: Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Koke

Strikers: Felix, Sterling

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix

