Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli host Barcelona at the Stadio San Paolo in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
FC Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Napoli will face Barcelona on Wednesday in the round of 16 knockouts of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The match will be played at Napoli's Stadio San Paolo. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga points table while Napoli are sixth in Serie A points table.

Napoli go to the first leg of their tie against Barcelona after back to back wins in the league against Cagliari and Brescia. Meanwhile, Barcelona was back at the top of the La Liga after Real Madrid lost to Levante.

In the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona had to steer its way through the competitive Group F, which had the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

The team from Naples is capable of beating the big boys in Europe. They defeated defending champions Liverpool in the group stage.

Napoli under new manager Gennaro Gattuso have shown great improvement, having beaten Juventus and Inter Milan this season.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will depend on Lionel Messi to lead the attack and will pair him with Antoine Griezmann. Messi is in good form after scoring four goals in the 5-0 win against Eibar.

The Catalan superhouse will continue to miss the services of forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Napoli possible starting line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mário Rui; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Ansu Fati, Griezmann.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday night at Stadio San Paolo.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Napoli vs Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Napoli vs Barcelona match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram