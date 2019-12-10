Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Napoli vs Genk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Napoli play Genk at home as they look to seal their place in last 16.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Napoli vs Genk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Napoli. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Napoli need one point to confirm their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 as they take on Genk at the Stadio San Paolo stadium on Tuesday. Genk, meanwhile, have already sealed their bottom place in the Group E table.

Napoli played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their last game while Genk are coming off a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Red Bull Salzburg. Napoli are in second place with 9 points in Group E behind Liverpool who are leading with 10 points. Salzburg are third with 7 points.

The match will see Kalidou Koulibaly play for against his former team when Napoli play Genk. However, Napoli will be without Kevin Malcuit, Faouzi Ghoulam and Allan due to injury. Arkadiusz Milik will also miss out in all probability as he continues to struggle with a stomach problem. As for Nikola Maksimovic, he is expected to make a comeback for Napoli.

On Genk's part, Bryan Heynen and Danny Vukovic will be absent due to ACL and Achilles injuries respectively, while Maarten Vandevoordt will most likely make his first Champions League appearance.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Genk: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Lozano

UEFA Champions League 2019 Genk possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Vandevoordt; Maehle, Dewaest, Lucumi, Neto; Ito, Cuesta, Berge, Ndongala; Samatta, Onuachu

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 11:25PM on December 10. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 10.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Napoli vs Genk will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Napoli vs Genk live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

