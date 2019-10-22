Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich face Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Olympiacos will host Bayern Munich at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday (October 23) in UEFA Champion League 2019-20 third matchday fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 12:30 am. Last week, Olympiacos lost to Crvena Zvezda 1-3, whereas Bayern thrashed Tottenham 2-7. With one point from two games played so far, Olympiacos are currently third in group standing. Meanwhile, the German side are ruling the top spot with six points in their kitty.

Bayern will step into the dugout without their key defender Niklas Suele, who was sidelined due to torn knee ligaments. Along with Sule, midfielder Mickael Cuisance and striker Jann-Fiete Arp are on the bench. On the other hand, the Greek side will be without the services of left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos line-up vs Bayern Munich:

Sa; Torosidis, Semedo, Papadopoulos, Koutris; Podence, Guilherme, Gaspar, Soudani; Guerrero, El Arabi

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich line-up vs Olympiacos:

Neuer; Kimmich, Hernandez, Martinez, Alaba; Thiago, Tolisso; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot, October 22, and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

