UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain will take on Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, March 12 in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 PSG vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League fixture is scheduled for 1:30AM IST.

Dortmund had defeated PSG 2-1 in the first leg at the Westfalenstadion and PSG will be looking to overturn the deficit when they host the German club. Dortmund, on the other hand, will eye the quarter-finals as they take on the Paris club amid coronavirus chaos.

PSG will miss Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier through suspensions as they both were yellow carded in the first leg. Thiago Silva, Colin Dagba and Kylian Mbappe are fitness doubts ahead of the fixture.

As for Dortmund, they will be missing Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney because of injury.

PSG Possible Starting Line-up: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

What time is kick-off?

The second leg of Champions League round 16 game between PSG vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Thursday, March 12 at the Parc des Princes.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. The second leg of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Wednesday.

How can I stream it?

UEFA Champions League PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.