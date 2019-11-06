UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain will look to book their knockout berth as they take on Club Brugge in Champions League 2019-20 fixture. The Champions League 2019-20 PSG vs Club Brugge will be played at the Le Parc des Princes, Paris. PSG, who have a great start this season, will eye to produce a clinical show when they take on Club Brugge. Meanwhile, Club Brugge, who have never made it to Champions League's round of 16, will look for better a result. The Champions League 2019-20 PSG vs Club Brugge fixture is scheduled to start at 1:30 am.

PSG will yet again miss their midfielder duo Ander Herrera (ankle) and Marco Verratti (calf injury). Star player Neymar will miss the Wednesday night fixture due to hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Club Brugge will travel to Paris without Clinton Mata, who was sidelined due to the hamstring issue. Matej Mitrovic has made a comeback from the injury bench. He is expected to make it to the starting XI for Brugge.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup vs Club Brugge: Navas; Dagba, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge possible starting lineup vs Paris Saint-Germain: Mignolet; Mitrovic, Mechele, Deli; Sobol, Vanaken, Rits, De Ketelaere, Diatta; Tau, Dennis

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. PSG vs Club Brugge will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League PSG vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

