1-min read

UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris St Germain host Galatasaray at the Le Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, PSG vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
PSG vs Galatasaray (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris St Germain will roll out the carpet at Le Parc des Princes when they host Galatasaray for their final group stage UEFA Champions League 2019 game on December 12. PSG led by coach Thomas Tuchel, who are leading the group A table with 13 points from five games, will eye to finish the group stage in style when they take on bottom-placed Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Galatasaray, who have earned just two points so far in the tournament, will eye to end their campaign on a positive note. The UEFA Champions League 2019 PSG vs Galatasaray will commence at 1:30 AM.

PSG will step into the dugout without Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye. All three have been sidelined due to thigh injuries. On the other hand, Galatasaray will feature without Emre Akbaba, who was ruled out with a broken ankle. Joining him on the injury bench is Christian Luyindama, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to knee ligament injury.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas; Dagba, Diallo, Silva, Kurzawa; Marquinhos, Paredes, Draxler; Di Maria, Neymar, Choupo-Moting

Galatasaray possible starting lineup: Muslera; Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Nagatomo; Nzonzi; Lemina, Serie, Belhanda, Bayram; Buyuk

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 am on December 12. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. PSG vs Galatasaray will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Club PSG vs Galatasaray live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
