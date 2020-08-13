UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will lock horns with the club RB Leipzig in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinals on Thursday night. The Champions League 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid fixture will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 14.

It will be the first competitive face-off between the two teams.

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have both tested positive for coronavirus and will be missed on Atletico’s side. For RB Leipzig, the team will fill the absence of Werner, ensuring its usual 3-5-2 setup.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino, Nkunku, Olmo, Schick

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Llorente, Partey, Saul, Koke, Felix, Costa

What time is the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The Champions League quarterfinal game between RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid will kick off at 12:30am IST on Thursday, August 14 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match?

Sony will broadcast all UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. The quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Thursday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.