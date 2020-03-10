UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig will face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, March 11 in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

RB Leipzig had defeated Tottenham in the first leg of the Champions League Round 16 tie 1-0. Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga points table, while Spurs stand 8th in the Premier League points table.

Leipzig might have Kampl, Konate and Werner sidelined due to injuries while Orban might miss the game too. Spurs will miss Kane, Son, Bergwijn and Sissoko while there's a doubt over Sessegnon and Lloris.

RB Leipzig Possible Starting Line-up: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Adams, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino, Werner, Schick, Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Moura, Alli

What time is kick-off?

The second leg of Champions League round 16 game between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Wednesday, March 11 at the Red Bull Arena.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. The second leg of RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Wednesday.

How can I stream it?

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.