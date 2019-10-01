UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Real Madrid were thrashed 3-0 by PSG in Paris in their Champions League group opener.
Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their defeat to PSG on first matchday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
After a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, Real Madrid will take on Club Brugge in the second match of Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Zinedine Zidane may have won three Champions League in a row during his first spell as Real Madrid coach, but his first match back in the competition saw an injury-hit Los Blancos thrashed 3-0 by PSG in Paris. But they have been impressive since then, taking seven points from a possible nine available in La Liga and grinding out a 0-0 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid to move top of the La Liga table.
Zinedine Zidane will hope that form translates over to the Champions League as his side will be bolstered by the returns of Luka Modric and Marcelo. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have not been included in the squad, however, with both injury-prone players being given a rest.
Brugge had drawn with Galatasaray in their Champions League Group A opener, and while the Belgians could prove tricky customers, Real Madrid should have enough talent to take all three points.
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 10:30pm local time. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.30pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 2.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season.
Real Madrid vs Club Brugge will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Real Madrid vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Passionate Kiss in First Post Wedding Pic
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More