UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Club Brugge LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid were thrashed 3-0 by PSG in Paris in their Champions League group opener.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 1, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
After a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, Real Madrid will take on Club Brugge in the second match of Group A at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane may have won three Champions League in a row during his first spell as Real Madrid coach, but his first match back in the competition saw an injury-hit Los Blancos thrashed 3-0 by PSG in Paris. But they have been impressive since then, taking seven points from a possible nine available in La Liga and grinding out a 0-0 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid to move top of the La Liga table.

Zinedine Zidane will hope that form translates over to the Champions League as his side will be bolstered by the returns of Luka Modric and Marcelo. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have not been included in the squad, however, with both injury-prone players being given a rest.

Brugge had drawn with Galatasaray in their Champions League Group A opener, and while the Belgians could prove tricky customers, Real Madrid should have enough talent to take all three points.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 10:30pm local time. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.30pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 2.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season.

Real Madrid vs Club Brugge will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Real Madrid vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
