UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will welcome Galatasaray to the Santiago Bernabeu on November 7 for their group stage Champions League 2019-20 match day four fixture. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Real Madrid vs Galatasaray will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid, who are currently sitting on the second spot with four points, will look for nothing else but a win for both the tournament and their season's sake. Galatasaray, on the other hand, will battle their heart out in order to keep their knockout hopes alive. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Real Madrid vs Galatasaray is scheduled to start 1:30AM.

Ahead of their Group A fixture, Real coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale has been sidelined due to injury despite receiving a call-up from Wales. "We'll see how he is at the end of the week and we'll see if he's able to go with his national team or not. Right now, he isn't ready," he said.

"Wales have the right to call him up and the player wants to be fit, there's no doubting that," he further added.

The 13-time European champions will miss James Rodrigues (muscular injury), Marco Asensio and Nacho. The latter two have been ruled out due to knee injury.

For Galatasaray, Radamel Falcao won't travel to Madrid due to long-term Achilles injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Galatasaray: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Galatasaray possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Muslera; Marcao, Donk, Luyindama; Nagatomo, Seri, Nzonzi, Mariano; Babel, Andone, Belhanda

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Real Madrid vs Galatasaray will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Real Madrid vs Galatasaray live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

