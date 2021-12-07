UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Two European juggernauts, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, clash heads in the final UEFA Champions League group stage match. A fixture worthy of a knockout round will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, from 1:30 AM onwards. Both sides have won their previous five games and it is Madrid, who secure the top spot in Group D with 12 points. Whereas, Inter Milan sit in the second spot with 10 points. Both teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League last 16 and this fixture will decide the ‘better team’ of the group. The previous time the two giants locked horns, Madrid walked away with three points at San Siro. A thrilling clash set and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UCL live streaming online and TV telecast.

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For Madrid, a major setback as Karim Benzema missed out the clash after picking up a hamstring injury against Real Sociedad. Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are still recovering from their respective injuries. Carvajal and Casemiro may be rested as the Madrid derby is scheduled this weekend.

For Inter Milan, Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Darmian, Aleksander Kolarov and Joaquin Correa will miss out due to injuries. Arturo Vidal may be placed into the starting XI along with Lautaro Martinez. Alexis Sanchez is also fit and ready for the clash.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, David Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Jovic, Marco Asensio

Inter Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

What time is the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 01:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

