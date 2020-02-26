UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will be up against Real Madrid in the round of 16 at the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 early on Thursday, according to Indian Standard Time. The UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Manchester City match will begin at 1:30AM IST. The fixture will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

For Manchester City, winger Raheem Sterling is back in the team after a three-week break with a hamstring injury. Real Madrid will be missing midfielder Eden Hazard after he picked an injury in their last La Liga match gainst Levante.

Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane has decided not to include Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz in the squad for the UEFA Champions League encounter.

Zidane heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at a pre-match press conference and called him the best manager in the world. Zidane hoped for vocal support from in the Bernabeu crowd in the crucial encounter. "We want the fans to be with us and we will give our best," he said.

Guardiola had laid down the importance of the match against Madrid, who have won three Champions league titles in the last 5 years. The former Barcelona manager said Man City should stick to their character. "We will try to be ourselves. We can win and we can lose but we must try to be ourselves," he added.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, David Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero,

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Isco

What time is the kick-off?

The game will begin at 1:30AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Real Madrid vs Manchester City match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

