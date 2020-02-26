Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 26, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Pep Guardiola (L) and Zinedine Zidane. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will be up against Real Madrid in the round of 16 at the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 early on Thursday, according to Indian Standard Time. The UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Manchester City match will begin at 1:30AM IST. The fixture will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

For Manchester City, winger Raheem Sterling is back in the team after a three-week break with a hamstring injury. Real Madrid will be missing midfielder Eden Hazard after he picked an injury in their last La Liga match gainst Levante.

Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane has decided not to include Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz in the squad for the UEFA Champions League encounter.

Zidane heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at a pre-match press conference and called him the best manager in the world. Zidane hoped for vocal support from in the Bernabeu crowd in the crucial encounter. "We want the fans to be with us and we will give our best," he said.

Guardiola had laid down the importance of the match against Madrid, who have won three Champions league titles in the last 5 years. The former Barcelona manager said Man City should stick to their character. "We will try to be ourselves. We can win and we can lose but we must try to be ourselves," he added.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, David Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero,

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Isco

What time is the kick-off?

The game will begin at 1:30AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Real Madrid vs Manchester City match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram