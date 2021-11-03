UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu from 11:15 PM IST onwards on November 3. The Los Blancos are all set to secure three points and extend their lead in the table. Madrid have been impressive this season under Carlo Ancelotti, who has unleashed a beast in Vinicius Junior, who has been smashed all expectations after a disastrous last season. Karim Benzema has as usual been delivering the good for Real Madrid in all competitions and previously won the La Liga Player of the Month award.

The last time the two sides locked horns, Madrid hammered the Ukrainian side 5-0. An exciting clash is scheduled ahead and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UCL clash live streaming online and live TV telecast.

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team News, Injury Update

For Madrid, the XI which faced Elche are expected to start in the clash against Donetsk. On the injury list are Rodrygo who pulled a hamstring and is expected to return in a week’s time.

For Donetsk, Yevheniy Konoplyanka and Junior Moraes are out of the clash due their respective injuries. Solomon, Antonio and Stepanenko are expected to control the midfield as coach Roberto De Zerbi are expected to field a 4-5-1 formation and focus on the defensive side in the upcoming UCL clash.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Mendy, David Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Toni Kross, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting line-up: Pyatov (GK), Ismaily, Matviyenko, Marlon, Dodo, Solomon, Antonio, Stepanenko, Barberan, Tete, Fernando

What time is the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:15 PM IST at Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

