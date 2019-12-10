UEFA Champions League, Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Group E leaders Liverpool will travel to Red Bull Salzburg for their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 game on December 10, Tuesday at the Red Bull Arena. Defending champions Liverpool, who are just one point ahead of Napoli, need to beat Salzburg to advance to the Round of 16. On the other hand, Salzburg will be eyeing a huge win and have the chance to overtake Liverpool in the tally. In the previous matchweek, Liverpool and Napoli played out a draw at Anfield, while Salzburg thrashed Genk 4-1 in an away fixture. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool match will commence at 11:25PM.

Speaking to Liverpool's website on his side's performance in the previous game, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said, "We drew the last game and after that game Napoli were for sure in a better mood than we were and Salzburg were in the best mood for sure, they won their away game and knew they could go to the next round by their own doing."

Sharing an update on defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's injuries, he said both the players are fine after recovering from their respective injuries.

Klopp further added that Adam Lallana wasn't included in the squad as he is still recovering from a minor knock. Meanwhile, midfielder Fabinho and defender Joel Matip aren't expected to make a return until early next year.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Salzburg possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Stankovic; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai, Minamino; Daka, Haaland

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Salzburg: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 11:25PM December 10, Tuesday. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 10.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

