UEFA Champions League, Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Red Star Belgrade will host the Group B leader Bayern Munich for their group stage match in the Champions League 2019-20 on Wednesday. The Champions League 2019-20 Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich fixture will take place at Red Star Stadium. This will be the seventh meeting between the two clubs. While Bayern Munich have already qualified for the round, Red Star Bengrade will try to keep themselves alive mathematically. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich is scheduled to start 1:30AM.

Bayern Munich's head coach Hansi Flick said on Monday, "We know the atmosphere in this stadium is special and we are all looking forward to the challenge of beating Red Star tomorrow. They are a good home side who has beaten many top teams here and we know they will be a different prospect after losing the reverse fixture 3-0."

On the other hand, Red Star coach Vladan Milojevic said, "This is not a theatre where you're unopposed on the big stage. We're up against a European giant here but we'll do everything we can to give them a good game of football. Bayern look much sharper since the new coach took over, they are more aggressive than they were under Kovac. They have reverted to type and are clearly enjoying it."

For Red Star, Jovicic will miss out the game due to knee injury, while Pavkov's ankle injury is responsible for his absence. On the other hand, Bayern Munich will miss a number of players in tonight's match, including Arp, Hernandez, Süle, Cuisance and Alaba.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Red Star Possible Starting Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Borjan (GK); Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Canas, Jovancic; Garcia, Marin (C), Van la Parra; Vukanovic

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up vs Red Star: Neuer (GK & C); Pavard, Martinez, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM IST on November 27. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on November 27.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India. Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten SD and HD channels on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

