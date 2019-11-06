Take the pledge to vote

UEFA Champions League, Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Rajko Mitic Stadium to face Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League.

November 6, 2019
Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur
Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will eye to pick an away win and qualify for the Champions League 2019-20 knockout stages when they travel to Red Star Belgrade on November 7. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade. Red Star Belgrade, on the other hand, who are currently third on Group B table, will look to take an early advantage in their home game. The Champions League 2019-20 Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur match will commence at 1:30 am.

Mauricio Pochettino and his men will once again travel without their captain Hugo Lloris. The 32-year-old had picked up an elbow injury last month and won't return before 2020. Whereas, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen are expected to make it to the starting XI.

For Red Star Belgrade, Marko Marin is expected to make a comeback to the side.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Vulic, Canas; Simic, Marin, Garcia; Pakvov

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Red Star Belgrade: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose; Ndombele, Sissoko; Lamela, Dele, Son; Kane

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

