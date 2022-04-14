UEFA Champions League: Roberto Firmino Fires Liverpool into Semis Despite Benfica Rally

Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final with Spain’s Villarreal after Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 3-3 second leg draw with Benfica on Wednesday to ensure a 6-4 aggregate win over the Portuguese team.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been 3-1 up on the night before the visitors struck twice late in the game to add a few nerves to what had appeared to be a comfortable passage.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez had seen an effort ruled out for offside before Liverpool took the lead with a powerful header from a corner by defender Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute.

The lead on the night lasted just 11 minutes though before Benfica pulled level through Goncalo Ramos, who beat Alisson Becker after a tackle from James Milner had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

Brazilian Firmino scored twice after the break as Liverpool looked to make sure of a place in the semi-finals for the third time in five seasons.

But Benfica stuck at the task well and pulled two goals back with Roman Yaremchuk and Nunez both scoring with efforts that were initially ruled out for offside but then allowed after VAR reviews. Nunez had an effort disallowed in stoppage time.

