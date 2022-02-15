UEFA Champions League Round-16 Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The reigning champions of Portugal and England will meet in a mouth-watering continental clash as Sporting Lisbon host Manchester City at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-16 stage.

Lisbon advanced to the round-16 of the UCL for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they lost 12-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich. However, they finished second behind Ajax in Group C this season to advance to the last-16 of the European competition, claiming nine points from their six matches.

Manchester City were far from perfect in the group stage, as they lost two of their six matches. However, their tally of 12 points was enough to top Group A, with Paris Saint-Germain finishing second. The Premier League champions, who are also chasing success in the FA Cup, and indeed Champions League, suffered a crushing 1-0 defeat when they last visited Sporting in the Europa League back in 2012. But a lot has changed since then and it will be fascinating to see what they can achieve in this campaign.

Both sides will be aiming to cause an upset and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City UCL live streaming and telecast.

UEFA Champions League Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

SCP boss Ruben Amorim has no injury concerns in his camp and is hopeful that Pedro Goncalves will overcome a muscular problem to start Wednesday’s contest. He is expected to set up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Paulinho operating at the tip of the attack.

As for Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker will miss the game through suspension, while Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish remain injured.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City probable XI:

Sporting Lisbon Predicted Starting line-up: Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

What time is the UEFA Champions League Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 01:30 AM IST at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City match?

The UEFA Champions League matches are being broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.