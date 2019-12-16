UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw HIGHLIGHTS: Real Madrid Get Manchester City, Barcelona To Face Napoli

Updated: December 16, 2019, 6:31 PM IST Nyon: Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League while struggling Arsenal will face Greek side Olympiakos following Monday's draw in Nyon.
Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. City have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings. In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich. LIVE STREAM
The Europa League draw -
Wolves v Espanyol
Sporting CP v Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe v Ajax
Leverkusen v Porto
Copenhagen v Celtic
APOEL v Basel
CFR Cluj v Sevilla
Olympiacos v Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar v LASK
Club Brugge v Manchester United
Ludogorets v Inter Milan
Frankfurt v Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica
Wolfsburg v Malmo
Roma v Gent
Rangers v Braga
16 seeded teams are: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, Istanbul Basaksehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla.
16 unseeded teams are: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves.
Liverpool will return to the stadium where they lifted the title last year as they were drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 group stage finished on Wednesday night with Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City winning and Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Atalanta sealing qualifications to the knockout stage The final round of the competition began on September 17, 2019 and it will end with the final on May 30, 2020.
Here are the rules of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw:
1. All the seeded teams (who won their respective groups) will play the second leg of the Round of 16 matches at home.
2. No team can play another who were either in their Champions League group or are from the same national association.
Here are the seeded and unseeded teams for the draw:
SEEDED
Barcelona (ESP: Group F)
Bayern Munich (GER: Group B)
Juventus (ITA: Group D)
RB Leipzig (GER: Group G)
Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)
Manchester City (ENG: Group C)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)
Valencia (ESP: Group H)
UNSEEDED
Atalanta (ITA: Group C)
Atletico Madrid (ESP: Group D)
Chelsea (ENG: Group H)
Borussia Dortmund (GER: Group F)
Oylympic Lyon (FRA: Group G)
Napoli (ITA: Group E)
Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw (Photo Credit: UEFA.com)
There are eight seeded and eight unseeded teams, who are placed in two different bowls. The teams will be picked one at a time to decide who faces who in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. All the eight seeded teams can face any of the other eight unseeded teams, but not if they qualified from the same group or are the same country.
Most of the usual suspects are seeded: Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. But the top pot also contains outsiders Leipzig and Valencia.
The coaches of the 16 qualifiers for the Champions League last 16 prepare to watch Monday's draw in Nyon. In fact, five of the clubs who have made it to the knockout stages did so even though they axed the men who were in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.
Valencia started the trend by giving Marcelino the boot six days before their Champions League opener at Chelsea, bringing in Albert Celades, who had never been a club head coach. They then beat the Blues and went on to top tight Group H, dumping out Ajax on the final day.
Even though Mauricio Pochettino had guided Tottenham Hotspur to a first ever Champions League final last season, he was in danger as soon as Spurs lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich. What is more remarkable is that the winning coach that day, Niko Kovac, has also gone.
Sylvinho led Lyon to a 2-0 victory at Leipzig on the second matchday, but when he lost at home to derby rivals Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 four days later, the club said "au revoir".
Napoli finished Group E with a 4-0 route of Genk to qualify behind Liverpool and promptly fired a multiple Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.
Even a favourable draw might not be enough for coaches whose seats are growing warm. And good results may only encourage moves by those whose feet are growing itchy.
The unpredictable way some of the groups played out means that there are more potential traps than usual in Europe's toughest club competition.
