UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Date, Teams, Rules: All You Need to Know

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 group stage finished on Wednesday night with Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City winning and Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Atalanta sealing qualifications to the knockout stage

The final round of the competition began on September 17, 2019 and it will end with the final on May 30, 2020.

After the completion of the group stage, the qualified teams (group winners and runner-ups) will now play a Round of 16 after which the competition will decend into quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. Except for the final, all other games are in home and away format.

Here is everything you need to know about the Round of 16 draw and matches of the Champions League.

When is the draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 16, Monday at 4.30PM IST. The draw will be live streamed on the UEFA Champions League website.

What are the teams who have qualified?

SEEDED TEAMS: Barcelona (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Juventus (ITA), RB Leipzig (GER), Liverpool (ENG, defending champions), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) and Valencia (ESP)

UNSEEDED TEAMS: Atalanta (ITA), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Chelsea (ENG), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Lyon (FRA), Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP) and Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

What are the rules of the draw?

1. All the seeded teams (who won their respective groups) will play the second leg of the Round of 16 match at home.

2. No team can play another who were either in their Champions League group or are from the same national association.

When do the Round of 16 matches take place?

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 19, 20, 26 and 27. The second legs will take place on March 11, 12, 18 and 19. Kick-off timings for all the matches are at 1.30AM IST. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 20.

