UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Get Manchester City, Barcelona To Face Napoli

News18.com | December 16, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Event Highlights

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw LIVE Updates: The group stage of the UEFA Champions League is over and now it is time for the Round of 16 draw. The qualified teams (group winners and runner-ups) will help decide the quarter-finals, semi-finals and ultimately the final. Except for the final, all other games are in a home and away format.

Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. City have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings. In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich. LIVE STREAM
Dec 16, 2019 5:52 pm (IST)

The Europa League draw -

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting CP v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL v Basel

CFR Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Frankfurt v Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga

Dec 16, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)

Europa League draw - 

16 seeded teams are: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, Istanbul Basaksehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla.

16 unseeded teams are: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves.

Dec 16, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool to Face Atletico Madrid in Last 16, Real Madrid Get Manchester City

Liverpool will return to the stadium where they lifted the title last year as they were drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Dec 16, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

Here is the draw: 
 
Dortmund vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Lyon vs Juventus
Tottenham vs Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona

Dec 16, 2019 4:52 pm (IST)

Napoli will face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

Tottenham Hotspur will face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)

Lyon will face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

Atletico Madrid will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)

Atalanta will face Valencia in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:46 pm (IST)

Borussia Dortmund will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16!

Dec 16, 2019 4:44 pm (IST)

The Deputy General Secretary of UEFA Giorgio Marchetti is conducting the draw today. He is joined by Hamit Altintop and Kelly Smithon the stage to help withthe process.

Dec 16, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

We are just minutes away from the draw...

Meanwhile, we take a look at the final standings of the groups.

Dec 16, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
Dec 16, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
When, Where and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Live Stream: Teams, Rules and All You Need to Know

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 group stage finished on Wednesday night with Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City winning and Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Atalanta sealing qualifications to the knockout stage The final round of the competition began on September 17, 2019 and it will end with the final on May 30, 2020.

Dec 16, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)

Kick-off time for Round of 16 matches: 

The Round of 16 first legs matches are scheduled for February 19, 20, 26 and 27. The second legs will take place on March 11, 12, 18 and 19. Kick-off timings for all the matches are at 1.30 AM IST.

Dec 16, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

Here are the rules of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw: 

1. All the seeded teams (who won their respective groups) will play the second leg of the Round of 16 matches at home.

2. No team can play another who were either in their Champions League group or are from the same national association.

Dec 16, 2019 3:44 pm (IST)

Here are the seeded and unseeded teams for the draw: 

SEEDED
Barcelona (ESP: Group F)
Bayern Munich (GER: Group B)
Juventus (ITA: Group D)
RB Leipzig (GER: Group G)
Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)
Manchester City (ENG: Group C)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)
Valencia (ESP: Group H)

UNSEEDED
Atalanta (ITA: Group C)
Atletico Madrid (ESP: Group D)
Chelsea (ENG: Group H)
Borussia Dortmund (GER: Group F)
Oylympic Lyon (FRA: Group G)
Napoli (ITA: Group E)
Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)

Dec 16, 2019 3:43 pm (IST)

Who can Tottenham Hotspur face?

Barcelona, Juventus, Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia

Previous meetings:
Barcelona P4 W0 D2 L2 F4 A7
Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Leipzig N/A
Paris N/A
Valencia N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:43 pm (IST)

Who can Real Madrid face?

Bayern, Juventus, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City

Previous meetings:
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A38
Juventus P21 W10 D2 L9 F25 A25
Leipzig N/A
Liverpool P6 W3 D0 L3 F7 A7
Man. City P4 W2 D2 L0 F5 A3

Dec 16, 2019 3:43 pm (IST)

Who can Napoli face?

Barcelona, Bayern, Leipzig, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia

Previous meetings:
Barcelona N/A
Bayern P4 W1 D2 L1 F7 A6
Leipzig P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Man. City P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A8
Paris P4 W1 D3 L0 F3 A5
Valencia P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A1

Dec 16, 2019 3:43 pm (IST)

Who can Lyon face?

Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Valencia

Previous meetings:
Barcelona P8 W0 D3 L5 F8 A21
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F9 A11
Juventus P4 W0 D1 L3 F2 A5
Liverpool P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Man. City P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Valencia P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A4

Dec 16, 2019 3:43 pm (IST)

Who can Chelsea face?

Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain

Previous meetings:
Barcelona P14 W4 D6 L4 F19 A22
Bayern P4 W1 D2 L1 F9 A8
Juventus P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A7
Leipzig N/A
Paris P8 W2 D3 L3 F11 A10

Dec 16, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Who can Borussia Dortmund face?

Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia

Previous meetings:
Juventus P9 W2 D1 L6 F11 A20
Liverpool P5 W1 D2 L2 F6 A8
Man. City P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Paris P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1
Valencia N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Who can Atletico Madrid face?

Bayern, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain

Previous meetings:
Bayern P6 W2 D1 L3 F4 A8
Leipzig N/A
Liverpool P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A4
Man. City N/A
Paris N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Who can Atalanta face?

Barcelona, Bayern, Leipzig, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia

Previous meetings:
Barcelona N/A
Bayern N/A
Leipzig N/A
Liverpool N/A
Paris N/A
Valencia N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Who can Valencia face?

Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur

Previous meetings:
Atalanta N/A
Dortmund N/A
Lyon P4 W3 D0 L1 F4 A3
Napoli P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A6
Tottenham Hotspur N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)

Who can Paris Saint-Germain face?

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur

Previous meetings:
Atalanta N/A
Atletico Madrid N/A
Chelsea P8 W3 D3 L2 F10 A11
Dortmund P2 W0 D2 L0 F1 A1
Napoli P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A3
Tottenham Hotspur N/A

Dec 16, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)

Who can Manchester City face?

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Napoli, Real Madrid

Previous meetings:
Atletico Madrid N/A
Dortmund P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Lyon P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Napoli P4 W2 D1 L1 F8 A6
Real Madrid P4 W0 D2 L2 F3 A5

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Get Manchester City, Barcelona To Face Napoli
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw (Photo Credit: UEFA.com)

There are eight seeded and eight unseeded teams, who are placed in two different bowls. The teams will be picked one at a time to decide who faces who in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.  All the eight seeded teams can face any of the other eight unseeded teams, but not if they qualified from the same group or are the same country.

Most of the usual suspects are seeded: Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. But the top pot also contains outsiders Leipzig and Valencia.

The coaches of the 16 qualifiers for the Champions League last 16 prepare to watch Monday's draw in Nyon. In fact, five of the clubs who have made it to the knockout stages did so even though they axed the men who were in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.

Valencia started the trend by giving Marcelino the boot six days before their Champions League opener at Chelsea, bringing in Albert Celades, who had never been a club head coach. They then beat the Blues and went on to top tight Group H, dumping out Ajax on the final day.

Even though Mauricio Pochettino had guided Tottenham Hotspur to a first ever Champions League final last season, he was in danger as soon as Spurs lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich. What is more remarkable is that the winning coach that day, Niko Kovac, has also gone.

Sylvinho led Lyon to a 2-0 victory at Leipzig on the second matchday, but when he lost at home to derby rivals Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 four days later, the club said "au revoir".


Napoli finished Group E with a 4-0 route of Genk to qualify behind Liverpool and promptly fired a multiple Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

Even a favourable draw might not be enough for coaches whose seats are growing warm. And good results may only encourage moves by those whose feet are growing itchy.

The unpredictable way some of the groups played out means that there are more potential traps than usual in Europe's toughest club competition.
