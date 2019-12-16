UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Get Manchester City, Barcelona To Face Napoli

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw (Photo Credit: UEFA.com)



There are eight seeded and eight unseeded teams, who are placed in two different bowls. The teams will be picked one at a time to decide who faces who in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. All the eight seeded teams can face any of the other eight unseeded teams, but not if they qualified from the same group or are the same country.



Most of the usual suspects are seeded: Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. But the top pot also contains outsiders Leipzig and Valencia.



The coaches of the 16 qualifiers for the Champions League last 16 prepare to watch Monday's draw in Nyon. In fact, five of the clubs who have made it to the knockout stages did so even though they axed the men who were in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.



Valencia started the trend by giving Marcelino the boot six days before their Champions League opener at Chelsea, bringing in Albert Celades, who had never been a club head coach. They then beat the Blues and went on to top tight Group H, dumping out Ajax on the final day.



Even though Mauricio Pochettino had guided Tottenham Hotspur to a first ever Champions League final last season, he was in danger as soon as Spurs lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich. What is more remarkable is that the winning coach that day, Niko Kovac, has also gone.



Sylvinho led Lyon to a 2-0 victory at Leipzig on the second matchday, but when he lost at home to derby rivals Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 four days later, the club said "au revoir".





Napoli finished Group E with a 4-0 route of Genk to qualify behind Liverpool and promptly fired a multiple Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.



Even a favourable draw might not be enough for coaches whose seats are growing warm. And good results may only encourage moves by those whose feet are growing itchy.



The unpredictable way some of the groups played out means that there are more potential traps than usual in Europe's toughest club competition.