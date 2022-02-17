UEFA Champions League Salzburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On Thursday, Bayern Munich travels to the Red Bull Arena as the Bavarians face Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League Last 16 clash, from 01:30 AM IST onwards. The Bundesliga league leaders enter the clash after being handed a shocking 2-4 loss by Bochum in league action. Without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, reserve keeper Ulrich and defenders were not prepared for the swift attacks launched in minutes, which saw Bochum hammer four goals after being 1-0 down early in the match. Salzburg, on the other hand, are at the top of Austria’s Bundesliga points table. They enter the clash with a 2-1 win over Rapid Wien. The sides have met twice - in the UCL and Munich.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Salzburg vs Bayern Munich UCL live streaming and telecast.

UEFA Champions League Salzburg vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

For Salzburg, the Austrian side has a couple of players injured, including the likes of Bernardo, Benjamin Sesko, Sekou Koita and Zlatko Junuzovic. Jerome Onguene is doubtful but could be included once given approval by the medical staff.

For Munich, first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out of action due to a meniscus injury. Leon Goretzka is doubtful. Coach Nagelsmann is expected to continue with the 4-1-4-1 formation for the UCL clash.

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Salzburg Predicted Starting line-up: Philipp Kohn (GK), Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Rasmus Kristensen, Antoine Bernede, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Nicola Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski

What time is the UEFA Champions League Salzburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 01:30 AM IST at Red Bull Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Salzburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Salzburg vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and Bayern Munich will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.