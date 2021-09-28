UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League action returns and in the Group D clash, Shakhtar Donetsk take on Inter Milan on September 28, from 22:15 IST onwards. Inter Milan were handed a 0-1 defeat by Real Madrid as Rodrygo scored the winner for the Los Blancos in the 89th minute. Milan did put up a fight but a slip up in the final minutes, cost them three points. Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, were handed a shocking 0-2 loss by newcomers FC Sheriff. Before entering today’s clash, the two sides will be eager to secure three points as Madrid have the opportunity to claim the first spot on the Group D table, if they are able to secure a win over FC Sheriff. The clash will surely be one to look out for and fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the UCL Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan clash live streaming online and TV Telecast.

UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For Shakhtar, the Ukrainian club enter the fixture without Fernando, Dentinho and Junior Moraes as the three players are recovering from their respective injuries. Mykola Matviyenko is doubtful but if recovered in time, the defender could be an added boost for Shakhtar.

For Inter Milan, Coach Simone Inzaghi will look to once again play his 3-5-2 formation, with Martinez and Dzeko upfront. Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez trained ahead of the UCL clash and are expected to be fit and ready as well.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan probable XIs

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting line-up: Andriy Pyatov (GK), Dodo, Marlon, Sergey Krivtsov, Ismaily, Marcos Antonio, Maycon Barberan, Tete, Alan Patrick, Marlos, Lassina Traore

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

What time is the UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 22:15 IST, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here