Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan face Slavia Prague at the Sinobo Stadium in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan face Slavia Prague (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Slavia Prague will lock horns with Inter Milan in a Group F match of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on November 28 at the Sinobo Stadium. Both teams are in the bottom two positions in the group. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM.

Talking to press, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said, "It is not the time to have regrets but rather the time to try and think about those who are in the team and to do everything possible to win the game knowing that there will be great difficulties ahead for us. We will be facing a very good team who are doing a great job in the Champions League. We need to do everything possible to get the three points and try to cultivate the little hope that there is."

For team Slavia, both Soucek and Masopust both carrying knocks, which leaves them in a critical position. However, Soucek is expected to make an entry for Wednesday's match. On the other hand, with Barella suffering a knee sprain, team Inter Milan might have a little difficulty.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Prague possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Soucek, Sevcik, Traore, Stanciu, Olayinka; Tecl

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Slavia Prague: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Valero, Biraghi; Lukaku, Martinez

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 28. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Slavia Prague vs Inter Milan match stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

