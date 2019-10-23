UEFA Champions League, Slavia Praha vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will eye to extend their five-match winning streak as they travel to Prague to face underdogs Slavia Praha in their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on October 24. The UEFA Champions League Slavia Praha vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Eden Arena. Both sides will be meeting for the first time on Wednesday night at 12: 30 am. The La Liga Champions held a draw against Bayern Dortmund in the opening match followed by 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their last Champions League outing. Whereas, Slavia Praha lost their last match to Bayern Dortmund.

Relishing their attacking form after the Eibar clash, Barca forward Antoine Griezmann said, "There will be better or worse days, but we are getting to know each other little by little and we will go to more."

Speaking about team compatibility, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said, "Great players always understand each other and always meet. In the end, with time and with matches they will still find more and better."

Meanwhile, the Slavia captain Tomas Soucek has hailed Barca's 'three unbelievable forwards - Suarez, Messi, and Griezmann.' "We know how strong they are, particularly Messi, his left foot is exceptional and I think you can't really get ready for that," he said.

Barca will step into the turf without Sergi Roberto, who picked up a knee injury during the La Liga clash against Eibar. Gerard Pique is expected to make it to the starting XI as he returns after serving a ban.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Praha possible line-up vs Barcelona: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Hovorka, Boril; Sevcik, Soucek; Masopust, Stanicu, Olayinka; Teci

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Praha possible line-up vs Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 24. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Slavia Praha vs Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Slavia Praha vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.