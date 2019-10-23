Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Slavia Praha vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Slavia Praha host Barcelona at the Eden Arena in their EUFA Champions League clash.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Slavia Praha vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Barcelona (Photo credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will eye to extend their five-match winning streak as they travel to Prague to face underdogs Slavia Praha in their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on October 24. The UEFA Champions League Slavia Praha vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Eden Arena. Both sides will be meeting for the first time on Wednesday night at 12: 30 am. The La Liga Champions held a draw against Bayern Dortmund in the opening match followed by 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their last Champions League outing. Whereas, Slavia Praha lost their last match to Bayern Dortmund.

Relishing their attacking form after the Eibar clash, Barca forward Antoine Griezmann said, "There will be better or worse days, but we are getting to know each other little by little and we will go to more."

Speaking about team compatibility, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said, "Great players always understand each other and always meet. In the end, with time and with matches they will still find more and better."

Meanwhile, the Slavia captain Tomas Soucek has hailed Barca's 'three unbelievable forwards - Suarez, Messi, and Griezmann.' "We know how strong they are, particularly Messi, his left foot is exceptional and I think you can't really get ready for that," he said.

Barca will step into the turf without Sergi Roberto, who picked up a knee injury during the La Liga clash against Eibar. Gerard Pique is expected to make it to the starting XI as he returns after serving a ban.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Praha possible line-up vs Barcelona: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Hovorka, Boril; Sevcik, Soucek; Masopust, Stanicu, Olayinka; Teci

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Praha possible line-up vs Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 24. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Slavia Praha vs Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Slavia Praha vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram