Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich currently lead Group B with three points, two points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspue after one Champions League matchday.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 1, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich will take on each other in the Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the German giants make the trip to London for a crucial Group B match.

The last time these two teams locked horns was in the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983. Bayern currently lead Group B with three points, two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after one matchday.

Tottenham had finished runners-up to Liverpool in Champions League last season, but their domestic form has been worrying since the turn of the year. Spurs kicked off this season's Group B campaign with a draw at Olympiakos and Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to register their first win against leaders Bayern, whom they visit in the reverse fixture in their final group game in December.

"Last season we would have all signed up for the same campaign in the Champions League," the Argentine told reporters on Monday. "I hope to win tomorrow to be in a better position than last season. Last season we only had one point after three games.

"Nobody believed in us, but we went on to reach the final of the Champions League. That is why in football it's important how you start, but it's more important how you finish. In a long season you need to be calm and strong in your mentality."

Pochettino pointed out that he had turned Spurs into Champions League regulars, with the club in their fourth consecutive season in the competition despite operating on a smaller budget than their main rivals in England and Europe.

Spurs will remain without the services of Giovani Lo Celso due to a hip problem, while Ryan Sessegnon is still out of action with a hamstring issue. There were fears over Son Heung-min after the attacker was replaced in the second half of Saturday's clash with Southampton, but the 27-year-old should be fit for Tuesday's clash.

As for Bayern, Leon Goretzka and Jann-Fiete Arp are both sidelined through injury, while Ivan Perisic is a doubt after missing the clash with Paderborn through illness.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30am IST on October 2. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.30pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 2.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Six SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram