UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will face Bayern Munich for the first time in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the German giants make the trip to London for a crucial Group B match.

The last time these two teams locked horns was in the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983. Bayern currently lead Group B with three points, two points clear of second-placed Tottenham after one matchday.

Tottenham had finished runners-up to Liverpool in Champions League last season, but their domestic form has been worrying since the turn of the year. Spurs kicked off this season's Group B campaign with a draw at Olympiakos and Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to register their first win against leaders Bayern, whom they visit in the reverse fixture in their final group game in December.

"Last season we would have all signed up for the same campaign in the Champions League," the Argentine told reporters on Monday. "I hope to win tomorrow to be in a better position than last season. Last season we only had one point after three games.

"Nobody believed in us, but we went on to reach the final of the Champions League. That is why in football it's important how you start, but it's more important how you finish. In a long season you need to be calm and strong in your mentality."

Pochettino pointed out that he had turned Spurs into Champions League regulars, with the club in their fourth consecutive season in the competition despite operating on a smaller budget than their main rivals in England and Europe.

Spurs will remain without the services of Giovani Lo Celso due to a hip problem, while Ryan Sessegnon is still out of action with a hamstring issue. There were fears over Son Heung-min after the attacker was replaced in the second half of Saturday's clash with Southampton, but the 27-year-old should be fit for Tuesday's clash.

As for Bayern, Leon Goretzka and Jann-Fiete Arp are both sidelined through injury, while Ivan Perisic is a doubt after missing the clash with Paderborn through illness.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30am IST on October 2. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.30pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 2.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Six SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.