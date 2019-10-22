UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Crvena Zvezda LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur, who didn't had an impressive start to their UEFA Champions League 2019-20 campaign, will host Crvena Zvezda in their upcoming third matchday fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London on October 23. Spurs held a draw with Olympiacos in their inaugural Champions League game before they were badly defeated 7-2 by Bayern Munich. Indeed the runners-up from Champions League 2018-19 are having a tough time. Whereas, Crvena Zvezda thrashed Olympiacos 3-1. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Crvena Zvezda will commence at 12:30 am.

Speaking to reporters on the team's poor start, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said, "Our performance is not as good as we can deliver. Of course, we need to improve. On the other side there are all of the rumours that happen at any club when you don't win but it doesn't mean they're true," he said.

For Spurs, Christian Eriksen, the 27-year-old midfielder, is expected to rejoin the squad for Tuesday night's game. The side will be without their Captain Hugo Lloris, who picked up ligament injury. Red Star, on the other hand, will travel without Richmond Boakye. The 26-year-old striker suffered a calf injury due to which he was rested for two games.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham line-up vs Crvena Zvezda:

Gazzaniga; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Ndombele, Winks, Davies; Son, Eriksen; Kane

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Crvena Zvezda line-up vs Tottenham:

Popovic; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Jovancic, Canas; Garcia, Marin, Van la Parra; Pavkov

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Crvena Zvezda will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs Crvena Zvezda live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

