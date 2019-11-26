UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Tottenham Hotspur will eye knockout stage as they take on Olympiacos.
Tottenham Hotspur take on Olympiacos. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tottenham Hotspur will host Olympiacos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 27 for their group stage Champions League 2019-20 match on Wednesday. Tottenham will be looking for a victory as winning the match would take them to the knockout stage. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos is scheduled to start 1:30AM.
Tottenham stand at the second position with a total of 7 points in Group B while Olympiacos struggle at the last position with just one point in hand. Tottenham have won their last two matches but Olympiacos have not won a single match so far.
Jose Mourinho, who is back in the Champions League as Tottenham's head coach, said, "A difficult one for us, but hopefully we can get the result we need to qualify." On the other hand, Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins said, "We know Jose Mourinho, but it is the first time we play against him as a Tottenham manager, we don't know how he is going to set up his team, but at the same time he doesn't know how we are going to set up."
Tottenham will be missing out on Ben Davies and Pape Abou Cisse, due to injury and illness, respectively. However, they will have the support of Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele to full training.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up vs Olympiacos: Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos Possible Starting Line-up vs Tottenham: Jose Sa (GK), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Yassine Meriah, Ruben Semedo, Bruno Gaspar, Mohamed Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis, Daniel Podence, Mathieu Valbuena, El-Arbi Hilal Soudani, Miguel Angel Guerrero
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 1:30AM IST on November 27. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on November 27.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos will be LIVE on Sony Ten SD and HD channels on Wednesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confesses 'Feelings' to Himanshi Khurrana, Twitter Has Mixed Reaction
- Post Break-up with Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Demands Separate Vanity Van
- Range Rover Velar Review: Best SUV in India Under Rs 75 Lakh
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing