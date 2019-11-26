UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will host Olympiacos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 27 for their group stage Champions League 2019-20 match on Wednesday. Tottenham will be looking for a victory as winning the match would take them to the knockout stage. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos is scheduled to start 1:30AM.

Tottenham stand at the second position with a total of 7 points in Group B while Olympiacos struggle at the last position with just one point in hand. Tottenham have won their last two matches but Olympiacos have not won a single match so far.

Jose Mourinho, who is back in the Champions League as Tottenham's head coach, said, "A difficult one for us, but hopefully we can get the result we need to qualify." On the other hand, Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins said, "We know Jose Mourinho, but it is the first time we play against him as a Tottenham manager, we don't know how he is going to set up his team, but at the same time he doesn't know how we are going to set up."

Tottenham will be missing out on Ben Davies and Pape Abou Cisse, due to injury and illness, respectively. However, they will have the support of Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele to full training.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up vs Olympiacos: Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos Possible Starting Line-up vs Tottenham: Jose Sa (GK), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Yassine Meriah, Ruben Semedo, Bruno Gaspar, Mohamed Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis, Daniel Podence, Mathieu Valbuena, El-Arbi Hilal Soudani, Miguel Angel Guerrero

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM IST on November 27. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on November 27.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos will be LIVE on Sony Ten SD and HD channels on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

