UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur are back in UEFA Champions League action this week as they play against Red Bull Leipzig in the Round 16 stage early on Thursday morning, February 20. The UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match will begin at 1:30AM IST. The fixture will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Spurs will be out on the field without strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the match could mark the return of Erik Lamela. Leipzig will miss Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban and Dayot Upamecano.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig fixture will also mark Jose Mourinho's first European knockout tie as Spurs head coach.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Fernandes, Lo Celso, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas,

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg, Angelino, Laimer, Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku, Werner.

What time is the kick-off?

The game will begin at 1:30AM IST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday morning.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

