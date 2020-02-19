Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane-less Tottenham Hotspur host RB Leipzig.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur are back in UEFA Champions League action this week as they play against Red Bull Leipzig in the Round 16 stage early on Thursday morning, February 20. The UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match will begin at 1:30AM IST. The fixture will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Spurs will be out on the field without strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the match could mark the return of Erik Lamela. Leipzig will miss Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban and Dayot Upamecano.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig fixture will also mark Jose Mourinho's first European knockout tie as Spurs head coach.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Fernandes, Lo Celso, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas,

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg, Angelino, Laimer, Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku, Werner.

What time is the kick-off?

The game will begin at 1:30AM IST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday morning.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram