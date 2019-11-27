UEFA Champions League, Valencia vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Valencia take on Chelsea in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2019-2at the Mestalla on Wednesday (November 28). Both teams are struggling with 7 points each in the group. In the 2019-20 campaign, Valencia has gone through turmoil and improved upon their La Liga form and performances. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Valencia vs Chelsea is scheduled to start 11:25 PM.

Valencia head coach Albert Celades ahead of the game said, "Chelsea are a super team, one of the best in Europe at the moment. They were on very good form, winning against everyone, and they lost to (Manchester) City the other day despite playing very well. We will see how things will play out. However, we will have to play quite well to win."

Valencia has not yet opened their scoreboard in the first half of any of their 4 games so far. They would want to change that in the match against Chelsea in the 2019-20 Champions League. On the other hand, Chelsea are looking to record three consecutive away games in a Champions League campaign. In the previous head-to-head matches played at Mestalla, Valencia have failed to beat Chelsea.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Valencia possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Cillessen; Costa, Gabriel, Mangala, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler; Gomez, Moreno

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Valencia: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on November 28. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Valencia vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Valencia vs Chelsea match stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

