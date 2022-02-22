UEFA Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Villarreal host Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday, February 23. The match will kick off at 1:30 am. Villarreal have reached the UCL knockout rounds for the first time since 2009. Well, it won’t be an easy challenge as they take on Juventus. Despite a wobbly start in the Serie A, Juventus won five out of their six matches in the UCL group stage. Massimiliano Allegri’s side enter the UCL fixture with a 1-1 draw against Torino. Whereas, Villarreal thrashed Granada 4-1 in La Liga action. In their previous five fixtures, Unai Emery’s side have won three, drawn one and lost one, whereas Juventus have won two and drawn three. Juventus do come alive in the Champions League and will be eager to make an instant impact. An exciting fixture set and fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Villarreal vs Juventus UCL live streaming and telecast.

UEFA Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

For the Spanish side, Gerard Moreno sits out due to suspension, but Yeremi Pino will be available for the clash. Francis Coquelin and Ruben Pena are also out of action due to injuries, but Etienne Capoue could make it in time to make the squad. Villarreal faced a scare when Giovani Lo Celso was seen icing his leg, however, the Argentine should be clear and ready for the clash.

For Juventus, Danilo returns from his domestic ban, however, coach Allegri will feel a massive loss without winger Federico Chiesa and warhorses Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Federico Bernardeschi is fit and ready and could take Morata’s place in the XI against Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Juventus probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo (GK), Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manuel Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

Juventus Predicted Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie; Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic

What time is the UEFA Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 01:30 AM IST at El Madrigal.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Juventus will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

