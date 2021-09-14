UEFA Champions League Young Boys vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League returns and the 2021-22 season kicks off with Young Boys hosting Manchester United in the first match of the season at the Wankdorf Stadium. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who has made an emphatic return to Manchester United, scoring a brace in the Red Devil’s Premier League win over Newcastle United.

While the Portuguese star will aim to add more to his UCL tally, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also look to bring on young talent for the clash against Young Boys. The clash should be an easy one for Manchester United and plenty of goals are expected after the preview in the PL fixture against Newcastle.

Fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the UCL Young Boys vs Manchester United Group F match live streaming online and TV Telecast.

UEFA Champions League Young Boys vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For Young Boys, Esteban Petignat and Fabian Lustenberger are out due to injury and will not be included till late September. Jean Pierre Nsame is doubtful for the clash as well after picking up a muscle injury. Coach David Wagner will look to go in with a defensive 4-4-2 against Manchester United.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, will rest Matic and bring on Fred for the clash along with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho in the starting XI. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are expected to start for the match whereas Ronaldo may come off the bench whenever Solskjaer sees fit as the manager will look to rest Ronaldo as much as he can as the season goes along.

Young Boys vs Manchester United probable XI:

Young Boys Predicted Starting line-up: David von Ballmoos (GK), Silvan Hefti, Mohamed Aly Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Ngamaleu, Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu, Meschack Elia

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the UEFA Champions League Young Boys vs Manchester United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 10:15 PM IST at Wankdorf Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Young Boys vs Manchester United match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Young Boys vs Manchester United fixture?

The match between Young Boys and Manchester United will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here