CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»UEFA Chief Aleksander Ceferin Blasts 'Populist' Munich Rainbow Initiative
1-MIN READ

UEFA Chief Aleksander Ceferin Blasts 'Populist' Munich Rainbow Initiative

Allianz Arena in rainbow colours. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Allianz Arena in rainbow colours. (Photo Credit: AFP)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin defended the decision not to allow Munich's Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Wednesday said the footballing body could not give in to “populist" requests from politicians, as he defended the decision not to allow Munich’s Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours.

“UEFA cannot be used as a tool by politicians," Ceferin told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper after Munich’s mayor had made the rainbow request in protest at Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law.

“We don’t want to be used in populist actions," Ceferin said, while insisting that “UEFA is not a homophobic organisation".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 19:54 IST