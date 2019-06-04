Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Soccer: UEFA Confirms New Laws Will Not be Implemented at Nations League

UEFA to implement new IFAB rules from June 25, only after Nations League finals and Euro 2020 qualifiers. New rules aimed at enforcing discipline and avoiding time wastage, among others.

Reuters

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soccer: UEFA Confirms New Laws Will Not be Implemented at Nations League
UEFA said the changed rules will not be used for Nations League finals and Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Porto:  This week’s Nations League finals and Euro 2020 qualifiers will not feature changes to the laws of the game which officially came into effect from June, European football governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA said the new rules, including red and yellow cards for team officials and a “clearer” wording of the handball rule, would be introduced into its competitions from June 25 in line with “dispensation” from football’s rule-making body IFAB.

Other changes to the rules set to be introduced include a ban attacking players disrupting the opposition’s defensive wall at free kicks - they must now be one metre away from the wall - and an attempt to cut down on time-wasting by forcing substituted players to leave the pitch at the nearest boundary.

This would stop the practice of substituted players delaying play by wandering across the pitch to their bench and shaking hands with team mates and match officials on the way.

“To avoid any disruption due to limited preparation time and any resulting lack of awareness of the substantial number of changes to the Laws of the Game, UEFA has decided to time the implementation to coincide with the start of the new season,” it said in a statement.

UEFA said the changes would be introduced from the preliminary round of the 2019/20 Champions League, starting on June 25, and would feature in the Euro 2020 qualifiers in September.

Under the new handball rules, free kicks will be awarded in some situations even if the handball is clearly accidental.

These include the ball going into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand or arm, a player scoring or creating a scoring chance after gaining control of the ball by using their hand or arm and the ball touching the hand or arm of a player who has made their body “unnaturally bigger”.

IFAB says in its guidelines that “football does not accept a goal being scored by a hand/arm (even if accidental)”.

However, if a player is falling and the ball touches their hand or arm when it is between their body and the ground, it will not be considered handball. The same will apply when the ball rebounds onto the hand or arm from another part of the player’s body.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram