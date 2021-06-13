UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Austria are slated to host North Macedonia in their UEFA European Championship season opener on Sunday at the National Arena. Austria are overwhelming favourites to win this match. On the other hand, North Macedonia are the underdogs of Group C. However, the visitors are very much capable of pulling a few upsets. They have stunned Germany earlier this year during their World Cup qualifier match and will look to achieve a similar result against Austria. The hosts are coming into this match after playing a goalless draw against Slovakia in their previous outing last weekend. When Austria and North Macedonia square off against each other on Sunday, both of them will look for favourable results to start their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note.

UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia: Team News, Injury Update

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Baumgartlinger are doubtful for Austria’s Euro tournament opener against North Macedonia. The duo is carrying a knock and could be forced to sit out from this game. North Macedonia’s Udinese striker Ilija Nestorovski has been ruled out from the event after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Meanwhile, their Veteran striker Goran Pandev is in brilliant form and will aim to leave his mark in tonight’s fixture.

Austria Predicted Starting line-up: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Stefan Lainer; David Alaba, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic and Marcel Sabitzer

North Macedonia Predicted Starting line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski and Goran Pandev

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 09:30 am IST at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Austria vs North Macedonia match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia fixture?

The match between Austria and North Macedonia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

