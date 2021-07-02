UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Italy LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Belgium takes on Italy in the first quarter-final round of the Euros 2020 on July 3 at the Allianz Arena in Munich from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. Belgium knocked out defending champions Portugal to reach the quarters, whereas Italy beat Austria in extra time to progress in the tournament. It’s the battle of the Reds vs Blues in Munich and both sides have been clinical in their performances. Both sides have a counter-attacking mindset and as fans have witnessed, they can turn defence into attack and within a split second, a goal is scored. The battle between the two sides will be extraordinary as the last time the two sides met, were in the 2016 Euros group stage match where Italy won 2-0. It’s all to play for in this exciting clash in the Euros 2020 quarterfinal.

UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Italy: Team News, Injury Update

As it stands, the inclusion of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne is highly doubtful after both star players picked up injuries in the previous clash against Portugal. The two players have been remarkable in their performances and have made instant impacts. Coach Roberto Martinez will likely include Axel Witsel in the starting line-up.

Italy, on the other hand, see Giorgio Chiellini return after recovering and midfielder Marco Verratti is likely to be added to the starting XI. Federico Chiesa is also an option Roberto Mancini can use in Italy’s attack.

Belgium vs Italy starting line-ups:

Belgium Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelan, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielamans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, Fererico Chiesa

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Italy kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 12:30 AM IST at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Italy match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Belgium vs Italy match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Italy fixture?

The match between Belgium and Italy can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

