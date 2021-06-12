UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Belgium will lock horns with Russia on Sunday, June 13 at the Krestovsky Stadium. This is the first Group B match that the two sides will be playing. The kick-off is scheduled to commence from 12:30 AM IST. In the 2019 European Championship, the two sides met each other twice and in both outings, Belgium managed to register the win. In fact, Belgium had also managed to beat Russia in a FIFA world cup match held on June 22, 2014. The kick-off back then had ended in a 1-0 score.

UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia: Team News, Injury Update

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne had sustained facial fractures in the Champions League final, and as a result, he had to undergo surgery. Martinez, too, is not fit enough for the match on Sunday. Chances of Eden Hazard being seen in this match are also quite less. Russian midfielder Dmitri Barinov had also sustained facial injuries in a match against Bulgaria. However, reports suggest that he is fine and will most likely be seen in the match against Belgium. Defender Fedor Kudryashov won’t be available for the match due to a calf issue.

Belgium probable playing XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Carrasco; Mertens, Hazard; Lukaku

Russia probable playing XI: Shunin; Barinov, Dzhikiya, Semenov; Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; Dzyuba

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 AM IST at Krestovsky Stadium.

What TV channel will telecast the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Belgium vs Russia match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia fixture?

The match between Belgium and Russia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here