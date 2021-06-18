UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Czech Republic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Croatia will play host to the Czech Republic in their second Group D match in the UEFA European Championship on Friday at the Hampden Park Stadium. The match is slated to kick off at 09:30 pm (IST). Both Croatia and the Czech Republic are having a contrasting season in Euros so far. The Czech Republic are leading the Group D table with three points following their 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday. On the other hand, Croatia are occupying the third place and are yet to open their account. In their previous game, they fell 0-1 at the hands of England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Czech Republic: Team News, Injury Update

Croatia will enter Friday night’s tie against the Czech Republic with full strength. As of now, there are no injury or suspensions concerns for the 2018 Russia World Cup runner up’s. Croatia’s Rangers left-back missed its match against the Three Lions due to injury. However, he has recovered and expected to feature in their line-up for tonight’s match.

On the other hand, Czech Republic will be without the services of their Slavia Prague striker Lukáš Provod, who has been ruled out of the match due to an injury. Other than Provod, head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý will have his full squad at his disposal.

Croatia vs Czech Republic starting line-ups:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Joško Gvardiol; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomáš Vaclík; Vladimír Coufal, Ondřej Čelůstka, Tomáš Kalas, Jan Bořil; Alex Král, Tomáš Souček; Lukáš Masopust, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Czech Republic match kick-off?

The match between Croatia and Czech Republic is scheduled to take place on Friday at 09:30 pm IST at Hampden Park.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Czech Republic match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Croatia vs Czech Republic match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Czech Republic fixture?

The match between Croatia and Czech Republic can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

