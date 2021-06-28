UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Luis Enrique’s Spain will lock horns with Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 at the Parken Stadium. Both Croatia and Spain were inconsistent with their performance at the Group stage of the Euro 2020 and will have a point to prove in the knockout stage of the mega event.

Croatia’ started the tournament with a 0-1 loss to England before playing a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. However, in their last game, they registered a thumping 3-1 over Scotland.

Meanwhile, Spain are coming into this game after hammering Slovakia 5-0. Spain started the event with a goalless draw against Sweden and then held Poland for a 1-1 tie.

UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

Croatia’s Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is unlikely to feature in its starting line-up for tonight’s fixture. He is nursing and it could rule him out of this match. Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has been excluded from Croatia’s squad for this week after testing positive for coronavirus. He is currently serving self-isolation.

There are no injury concerns for Spain and Luis Enrique will have his full squad at his disposal. However, the Spain boss will have to make a tough decision regarding the likes of Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, and Dani Olmo. Meanwhile, Rodri could lose his spot in the starting XI to Sergio Busquets, who was impressive against Slovakia.

Croatia vs Spain starting line-ups:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 09:30 pm IST at the Parken Stadium in Denmark.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Croatia vs Spain match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain fixture?

The match between Croatia and Spain can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here