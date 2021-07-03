UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Czech Republic will be up against Denmark in an alluring matchup of underdogs in the quarterfinals of the UEFA European Championship 2020 on Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Both Czech Republic and Denmark have surpassed fans as well football pundits’ expectations by reaching the last 8 of the prestigious event. The Czechs finished at the third spot in Group D. However, they stunned the world by upsetting the Netherlands in the Round of 16. On the other hand, Denmark are coming into this game after hammering Wales 4-0 in the last round.

With a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 up for grab, a mouthwatering clash awaits us.

UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Czech Republic’s SK Slavia Prague left-back Jan Boril will be available for selection after completing his suspension. However, he will have to fight for his spot in the starting XI as Pavel Kaderabek has impressed many with his performance against the Netherlands. However, their Slavia Prague’s winger Lukas Provod will miss this game as he is nursing an injury. Czech Republic skipper Vladimir Darida has also returned from his injury and will be raring to go.

On the other hand, the Danish dynamite will be able to acquire the services of their captain Simon Kjaer, who has recovered from his injury. Kjaer suffered a thigh injury in Denmark’s round of 16 match against.

Czech Republic vs Denmark starting line-ups:

Czech Republic Predicted Playing XI: Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak, Lukas Masopust; Patrik Schick.

Denmark Predicted Playing XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjær, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emil Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Mæhle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark match kick-off?

Czech Republic vs Denmark match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 09:30 pm IST at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Czech Republic vs Denmark match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark fixture?

The match between Czech Republic and Denmark can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

