UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs England LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the final clash of Group D, Czech Republic take on England in the battle for the top position live at the Wembley Stadium on June 23 from 12:30 AM IST onwards. Both sides will look to get a win in this clash as any slip up could see Croatia overtake if they are able to win their match against Scotland. Czech Republic have been a real threat since their superb win over Scotland, following by holding Croatia.

England, on the other hand, narrowly defeated Croatia 1-0, but failed to make an impact against rivals Scotland as both sides walked away with 1 point in a scoreless draw. Manager Southgate will have to make changes in order to secure three points and finish the group stage at the top of the table.

UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs England: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injuries for Czech Republic and Peter Schick has been cleared to play against England. Alex Kral is pipped to replace Tomas Holes, but the Republicans do not need to change the line-up as their side are unbeaten.

England need to make changes to bring in creativity. The English manager has been criticised after England drew Scotland as their players failed to make an impact. Other than the starting line up, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford have been on the bench since the start of the Euros. Southgate needs to makes changes in order to secure a much needed win to qualify for the Last 16.

Czech Republic vs England starting line-ups:

Czech Republic Predicted Starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Dardia, Jakub Jankto, Peter Schick

England Predicted Starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs England kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs England match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Czech Republic vs England match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs England fixture?

The match between Czech Republic and England can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

