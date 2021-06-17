UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Denmark and Belgium go head to head again as Parken Stadium in Copenhagen is set to stage their UEFA EURO 2020 Group B fixture on Thursday. The match starts at 09:30 pm (IST). The Danes went down 0-1 to debutants Finland in their season opener, which was overshadowed due to a medical emergency involving Christian Eriksen. Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg failed to beat Lukas Hradecky from 12 yards early on, while a second half goal from Finnish striker Joe Pohjanpalo ensured victory.

On the other hand, Belgium eased past Russia 3-0 in the other opening Group B tie. Romelu Lukaku struck twice (10, 88), before Thomas Meunier’s 34th minute brace gave them a resounding season opener win at the Gazprom Arena. Notably, Meunier became the first substitute to score in the first half of a EURO finals match.

In the last 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Both have won six games, lost six and drawn three. However, the hosts will be fighting an uphill battle to claim one of the top two spots in Group B, against a surging Belgium.

UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium: Team News, Injury Update

Denmark will plausibly be without their star midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is thankfully recovering.

Whereas Belgium, will be without full-back Timothy Castagne, who’s been ruled out after suffering a tournament-ending injury in the game against Russia. Midfielder’s Axel Witsel, Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne and centre-back Jan Vertonghen are all doubtful to feature in this match.

Denmark vs Belgium starting line-ups:

Denmark predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Belgium predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium match kick-off? The match between Denmark and Belgium is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 09:30 pm IST at the Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Denmark vs Belgium match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Belgium fixture?

The match between Ukraine and North Macedonia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here