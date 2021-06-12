UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Denmark and Finland will be playing their debut match in the UEFA Euro 2020 on Saturday, June 12. The two teams are a part of Group B. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST and will be played at Parken, Denmark. The host team had won the European Championship in 1992, and had managed to qualify for the quarter-final in 2004. Unfortunately, the 2012 and 2016 tournaments were quite terrible for the team. In 2012, the team got eliminated at the group stage, while in 2016, they were unable to qualify for the series. However, in the 2020 league, the team seems to be in better shape. They recently played a friendly outing against Germany on June 2 and that match ended in a draw after the two sides scored one goal each.

Finland, on the other hand, have not been in ideal shape as they lost their two pre-tournament friendlies against Sweden and Estonia. The team were quite in form in the latter stages of 2020 and had recorded four straight victories, but as of now they have been winless in their last six matches.

UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland: Team News, Injury Update

No injuries have been reported from the Denmark side. The team have a powerful line up for the match on Saturday with players like Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kasper Schmeichel, and Christian Eriksen. As far as Finland is concerned, Teemu Pukki’s presence was doubted due to an ankle issue. However, it is being said that he will be featuring in the final third of the field.

Denmark possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Wass, Christensen, Kjaer, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind

Finland possible starting line-up: Hradecky; Arajuuri, Toivio, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Uronen; Pohjanpalo, Pukki

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 12 at 09:30 PM IST at Parken, Denmark.

What TV channel will telecast the UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Denmark vs Finland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark vs Finland fixture?

The match between Wales and Switzerland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

