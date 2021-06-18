UEFA Euro 2020: Drew McIntyre Predicts 2-1 Victory for Scotland Against England

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is proud of his Scottish roots and even though Scotland face an uphill task against one of the favorites, England, at the Euro 2020 as the two teams face-off in their Group D match on Friday (12:30 AM IST), the Ayr-born pro-wrestler believes Scotland can create an upset beating England 2-1.

Interestingly, McIntyre’s good mate and former pro-wrestler turned commentator, Wade Barrett of England had some choicest words while predicting a 0-5 drubbing of Scotland at the hands of England. However, McIntyre, who will be in the title bout against Bobby Lashley in Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday, was taking none of that.

“Wade is an expert talker and that’s why he is not in the ring anymore; that’s why he was not the first British-born Champion; I was. He runs his mouth better than anyone, but he cannot quite get the job done. He is at the commentary desk now and doing a phenomenal job at it, but my god he loves to run his mouth," said McIntyre during a media interaction before going on to predict a 2-1 scoreline in favour of Scotland.

“It is not going to be 5-0, but 2-1 to Scotland," he said.

The 36-year-old also had a message to the Indian fans asking them to pick Scotland as their team to support in Euro 2020.

“I want to ask everybody out there in the Indian WWE universe, I know India is not there because it is the European Championships, but I would like you to pick a second team. Nobody likes England and I suggest you pick the nation that has equally food, culture, history, and as somewhat of an underdog at times, I suggest India support Scotland. Everybody has written off Scotland, England is one of the favorites to win, but Scotland has the passion over and above all," added McIntyre.

Scotland lost their opening match to Czech Republic 0-2 while England got the better of Croatia 1-0.

Watch England vs Scotland on 19th June 2021, LIVE from 12.30 am IST on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

