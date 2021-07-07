UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Denmark 2nd Semi-final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A place in the UEFA Euro 2020 final will be up for grabs when England host Denmark in the second semi-final on Thursday, July 8. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

The Three Lions have been impressive at Euro 2020 and will be intent on proving their credentials in this fixture as well. Gareth Southgate’s side are yet to concede a goal in five matches so far and have gradually improved. After having not scored more than once in any of their three Group D games, England first netted two past Germany before cruising to a 4-0 win over Ukraine last time out.

On the other hand, Denmark has been the surprise entry of the European Championship. They will love to add another chapter to their resurgence after Christian Eriksen’s health scare and a 1-0 defeat to Finland in their season opener. However, with a 4-1 win over Russia, the Scandinavians sealed a place in the Round of 16, while subsequent victories against Wales and Czech Republic set up the semi-final date with England.

The winner of this pulsating match will face Italy in the Euro 2020 summit clash.

UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinal 4 England vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Dean Henderson’s injury is the only concern for Gareth Southgate.

Apart from the recovering Eriksen, Kasper Hjulmand’s side are also well-stocked for the all-important semi-final clash.

England vs Denmark quarter final 4 starting line-ups:

England probable starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho; Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Denmark probable starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Denmark match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, at 12:30 am IST at the Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Denmark match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England vs Denmark match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Denmark fixture?

The match between Sweden and Ukraine can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

