UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A spot in the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals will be on the line when England renew hostilities with Germany at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Both heavyweights have had a contrasting run in the Group stage. While England progressed in first place from Group D, Germany managed to claim second spot in the tournament’s group of death (Group F).

The Three Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament. However, their attacking has appeared to be a very laboured effort, as they managed just two goals across three games so far.

On the other hand, Germany despite winning only one match endured a roller-coaster of a ride into the Last 16 stage. Die Mannschaft, opened their campaign with a 0-1 defeat against world champions France, then played out a nervy 2-2 draw against Hungary. But in between those two underwhelming outings was a stellar 4-2 thrashing of Portugal, which meant they finished runners-up in Group F to set up a Round of 16 date with England.

UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

With Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson fully fit, Gareth Southgate will have to worry about Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount’s availability. The duo were forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile Joachim Low has Jonas Hoffman and Lukas Klostermann as doubts for this game. However, Thomas Muller recovery should be of some solace.

England vs Germany starting line-ups:

England probable starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany probable starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 9:30 pm IST at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England vs Germany match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany fixture?

The match between Sweden and Ukraine can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

